Fire Damages Multiple Vehicles in Apple Scrapple Parking Area

Bridgeville firefighters were called around 3pm for a fire in a parking area on Wesley Church Road being used for the Apple Scrapple Festival. Crews arriving at the scene found multiple vehicles on fire. State Fire Marshal investigators determined the fire originated in a single vehicle and spread – damaging 13 additional vehicles.

The fire remains under investigation, however officials say there is no indication of criminal activity involving the fire – and no injuries reported. Damage is estimated at $300,000.

Officials ask anyone with information about the fire to call the Sussex Division of the State Fire Marshal’s office at 302-856-5600.