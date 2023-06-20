Fire Damages Pittsville Home Monday Night

34733 Railroad Avenue, Pittsville / Image courtesy MD State Fire Marshal

Fire crews from Pittsville were called to Railroad Avenue in Pittsville just after 11 Monday night for a house fire. Crews arriving at the scene found a working fire. There was a smoke alarm that was present and activated. The fire was discovered by the occupant and the State Fire Marshal investigation showed the fire began on the rear outside wall and that the fire was accidental – caused by an unspecified failure of a branch electrical circuit. A juvenile occupant of the home was evaluated by EMS on the scene – the family is being assisted by the American Red Cross. Damage is estimated at $100,000.