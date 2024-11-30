Fire Damages Princess Anne Residence Friday

Firefighters from Princess Anne were called for a structure fire Friday just after noon on Greenwood Road. Crews arriving at the scene found fire in a single family home that had no smoke alarm or sprinkler. Firefighters brought the fire under control in about 45 minutes – and the Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire, which did begin inside the residence.

Officials say the fire was discovered by a neighbor. Damage is estimated at $15,000.

If you have information, please contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal’s Lower Eastern Regional office at 410-713-3780.