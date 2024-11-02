Fire Damages Rehoboth Beach Taco Bell

A fire Friday night at the Taco Bell on Coastal Highway in Rehoboth Beach is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s office. Rehoboth Beach firefighters were called just before 9pm and found fire coming from a structural wall at an entrance to the building.

The business was open at the time of the fire and all occupants were able to get out safely and there were no injuries reported. Fire crews were on the scene for nearly 3 ½ hours. Damage is estimated at $100,000.

Anyone with information on the fire are asked to call the Sussex Division of the State Fire Marshal’s office at 302-856-5600.