Fire Damages Restaurant Kitchen at Berlin Hotel

A fire at the Hotel Atlantic in Berlin apparently was caused by careless smoking.

Members of the Berlin Fire Company responded to a reported kitchen fire in the Victorian, three-story hotel and restaurant Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters quickly contained the fire. No injuries were reported.

According to the Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office, hotel occupants were displaced for about one hour while the fire was brought under control.

The restaurant was expected to stay closed due to repairs and a review by the Worcester County Department of Environmental Health. The building apparently dates back to 1895.

Firefighters from Ocean City, Ocean Pines, Showell and Newark also responded to the fire.