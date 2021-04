Image courtesy Salisbury Fire Department

Fire crews from Salisbury were called for a blaze on South Curlew Drive in Salisbury. The call came in just after 11:30 on Thursday night after a passerby spotted the fire. Firefighters found fire through the roof and had the blaze under control in about 40 minutes. Fire officials say the fire was accidental and caused by a failure of an electrical branch circuit in the attic. A smoke alarm was activated. Damage is estimated at $61,000.