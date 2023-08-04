Fire Damages Snow Hill Home Wednesday Evening

Image courtesy Stockton VFC

A Snow Hill family is being assisted by the American Red Cross after fire damaged their West Market Street home Wednesday evening. Firefighters were called just after 7pm and found a two-story single-family home with fire showing on several sides.

Officials from the Worcester County Fire Marshal’s office investigated and found the fire was accidental and started in a bedroom where they found improperly discarded smoking materials.

Everyone was able to get out of the home safely. No injuries were reported.