Fire Damages Talbot Co. Commercial Garage, Several Vehicles

A fire has caused extensive damage to an Easton auto shop and several vehicles.

The Maryland Fire Marshal’s Office said an investigation into Friday’s fire at the Easton Service Center on North Street indicates that an employee inadvertently ignited gasoline vapors as he was working on a vehicle in the service bay. Nearby combustible materials caught fire, and the flames spread to other vehicles and the structure.

Emergency Medical Services personnel evaluated one employee.

Damage is estimated at $400,000 to the structure and $800,000 to the contents of the garage. It took firefighters about two hours to bring the accidental fire under control.