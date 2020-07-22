Fire Damages Unoccupied Home In Ellendale

A fire swept through a single-family home along Dupont Boulevard in Ellendale late Tuesday night.

According to the Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office, the blaze was reported shortly before 11:30 Tuesday night in the 12,000-block of Route 113.

Members of the Ellendale Volunteer Fire Company were met by smoke and flames coming from the structure when they arrived. Neighboring fire departments also fought the fire.

It was discovered that the home was not occupied at the time. No injuries were reported.

Fire damage is estimated at $70,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.