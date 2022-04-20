Fire Damages Unoccupied Home In Oak Orchard Area

A fire at an unoccupied home in the Oak Orchard area is under investigation.

According to the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company, the blaze was reported in a two-story home on Hersel Davis Road Tuesday afternoon. Flames were poking from the structure when firefighters arrived.

No injuries were reported.

The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the blaze. Firefighters from Lewes, Millsboro and Dagsboro also assisted or provided back-up.