Fire Destroys Commercial Storage Building in Selbyville

A fire early this morning destroyed a commercial storage building at the Selbyville Industrial Park. Selbyville firefighters were called just before 4am and found the Red Sun Custom Apparel shop fully engulfed in flames. Multiple fire companies assisted or provided back up. State Fire Marshal investigators are looking for the cause and origin of the fire – the building was no occupied at the time of the fire and damage is expected to exceed $750,000. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information on this fire should contact the State Fire Marshal’s Sussex Division in Georgetown at (302) 856-5600.