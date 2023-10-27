Fire Destroys KFC/Taco Bell in Easton

An investigation is underway into a fire that destroyed a KFC/Taco Bell fast food restaurant on Ocean Gateway in Easton in the overnight hours on Thursday, October 26th. Employees at the neighboring Wawa initiated a 911 call, an emergency response crews responded to the scene. Despite quick, and aggressive efforts against the fire and successful suppression, the blaze resulted in a complete loss to the structure and contents–estimated at about one million dollars. Investigators are still trying to determine the origin and cause of the fire.

Anyone who may have witnessed the fire or have information in reference to the fire is asked to contact the Upper Eastern Regional Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-822-7609, or callers may remain anonymous via the Arson Hotline at 1-800-492-7529.