Fire destroys mobile home in Delmar

A fire tore through a mobile home early Thursday morning in Delmar, Delaware.

According to the Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office, the blaze broke out shortly before 7 a.m., in the 9000 block of Parker Road.

The Laurel Fire Department arrived on the scene and found smoke and flames coming from the structure. Several other fire companies arrived to assist at the scene.

State fire investigators were called to the scene and performed an investigation to determine the fire’s origin and cause. The investigation revealed that the fire was accidental in nature and was caused by a failure of the structures fixed branch circuit wiring.

Fire damage has been estimated at $15,000. The home was unoccupied at the time of the fire, and there were

no injuries.