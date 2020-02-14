Fire destroys rowhome in Salisbury

A fire tore through a rowhome early Friday morning in Salisbury.

According to the Salisbury Fire Department, the blaze broke out sometime early this morning at a rowhome in the 600 block of Fitzwater Street.

Crews from Salisbury, Delmar, and Hebron battled a rowhouse fire in the 600-block of Fitzwater St. early this morning…. Posted by Salisbury Fire Department on Friday, February 14, 2020

Crews from Salisbury, Delmar, and Hebron Fire Departments arrived and battled the blaze.

Five occupants were displaced and no injuries were reported, according to fire officials. The American Red Cross is assisting.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.