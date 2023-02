Pole barn fire-Goddard Parkway – Salisbury / Image courtesy Maryland State Fire Marshal

Fire destroyed a 30’ x 60’ wood frame pole barn on Goddard Parkway in Salisbury Sunday night just after 10:30. Salisbury firefighters had the blaze under control in about an hour. The Maryland State Fire Marshal says the cause was accidental and started inside the shed after an electrical circuit failure. The fire was discovered by a passerby.

Damage is estimated at $100,000.