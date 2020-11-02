Fire Destroys Unoccupied Home In Federalsburg

A fire has destroyed a one-story single-family home in Federalsburg that was not occupied at the time.

According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office, the blaze was reported at 12:31 a.m. at the home in Kinder Road. It took firefighters about 30 minutes to bring the fire under control. A neighbor discovered the fire.

Damage is estimated at $150,000 to the structure and $40,000 to the contents. The cause of the fire is under investigation. A vehicle parked adjacent to the home was also extensively damaged.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal Upper Eastern Regional Office at 410-822-7609.

No injuries were reported.