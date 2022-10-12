Fire Destroys Warehouses in Seaford

Image courtesy Seaford VFD

A fire at a commercial warehouse in an industrial park Seaford is under investigation by the Delaware State Fire Marshal’s office. Seaford firefighters were called just before 7am to Harrington Street where they found smoke and flames coming from structures on the property. Multiple fire companies assisted at the scene from both Delaware and Maryland. Fire officials say two warehouse or storage buildings were destroyed and other structures at the site were damaged.

Damage is estimated at $1,000,000.

Officials say several firefighters were treated and released from a local hospital for injures sustained at the scene.

Anyone with information on this fire should contact the State Fire Marshal at 302-856-5600.