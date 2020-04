State fire officials are investigating after a fire tore through Dutch Inn restaurant in Laurel.

According to Shore News Beacon, the blaze broke out around 10 p.m., Monday at the restaurant located on South Central Avenue.

Crews arrived and found heavy fire emanating from the building.

Posted by James Parsons on Monday, April 6, 2020

There has been no word on any injuries and damages are unknown at this time.

WGMD News is awaiting further information from the State Fire Marshal’s Office who is investigating the incident.