Fire Forces Temporary Closure of Easton Diner

The Easton Diner on Ocean Gateway in Talbot County is closed due to a fire that occurred on the evening of June 5th. Structural damage to the one story, commercial building is estimated to be at $20,000 with the loss of contents estimated at $5,000. According to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal, the fire originated on the exterior, back door to the kitchen, but the cause is still under investigation. A passerby alerted the occupants to the fire, and they safely exited the restaurant. At this time, the diner will remain closed until repairs have been made.