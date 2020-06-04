Fire guts Habitat for Humanity home in Salisbury

A fire has damaged a Habitat for Humanity property in Salisbury.

According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office in Wicomico County, the blaze broke out Wednesday afternoon in a vacant home on Martin Street. The home was vacant at the time.

Someone who was passing by discovered the fire, which apparently started in a crawlspace. Firefighters had the blaze under control in about 20 minutes. No injuries were reported.

The cause is under investigation. Anyone who can assist with information is asked to contact the Maryland Fire Marshal’s Office.