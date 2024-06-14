Fire Guts Sharptown Home; 2 Pets Perish

Image courtesy Maryland State Fire Marshal

Firefighters from Sharptown were called for a two alarm residential fire on Tower Hill Lane in Sharptown just after 8 Thursday night. Crews arriving at the scene found fire through the roof. Firefighters from multiple companies in Wicomico, Dorchester and Sussex County were called to assist or provide back up.

The State Fire Marshal reports the fire, which was discovered by a passerby, took about 6 hours to bring under control and multiple tanker units were called for water.

Investigators say the fire began inside the home – the cause remains under investigation.

The family is being helped by the American Red Cross, but two family pets died in the fire. Damage is estimated at over $1,000,000.