Fire Guts Upper Shore Family Dollar Store

A fire on the Upper Shore has left a Family Dollar store in ruins.

According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office, the blaze Friday night in Chestertown apparently started in the ceiling of the business. The fire caused more than $2-million damage at the strip mall, and investigators say a fire-rated wall and fire suppression efforts limited damage to two tenant spaces.

Firefighters spent more than four hours in frigid conditions controlling the fire. The cause is under investigation. No injuries have been reported.

Any individuals with additional information in reference to the fire is asked to contact the State Fire Marshal’s Office, Upper Eastern Shore Office at 410-822-7609.