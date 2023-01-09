Fire Heavily Damages Angola Beach Home; 3 Pet Cats Perish

Fire on Buttercup Street, Angola Beach / Photo courtesy Chuck Snyder, RBVFC

Firefighters from Rehoboth Beach were called to Buttercup Street in Angola Beach and Estates around 10:30 Sunday morning for a fire. Crews arriving on the scene found a mobile home well involved in fire. Lewes, Indian River fire crews were called for back up along with Sussex County EMS.

There were no human injuries, but three pet cats died in the fire.

The Delaware State Fire Marshal is investigating and the Red Cross is helping the displaced family.

Click here for photos by Chuck Snyder