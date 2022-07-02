Fire Heavily Damages Barn in Salisbury

The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fire that swept through a wood-framed barn on Farmers Market Road in Salisbury.

The blaze was reported Friday at about 7:52 p.m. by someone who was passing by. About 40 firefighters with the Salisbury Fire Department had the fire under control in about 45 minutes.

No injuries were reported. Damage is estimated at about $80,000.

The fire apparently started in the interior of the structure. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Deputy State Fire Marshals at the Lower Eastern Regional Office at 410-713-3780.