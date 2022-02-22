Fire Heavily Damages Chicken House On Eastern Shore

Damage is estimated at $200,000 in a commercial chicken house fire in Talbot County.

According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire in Cordova broke out last Saturday afternoon. It took firefighters about 90 minutes to bring the fire under control.

The owner discovered the blaze, and the cause is under investigation.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact the Upper Eastern Regional Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-822-7609.