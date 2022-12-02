Fire Heavily Damages Delmar Area Home

Firefighters in Delmar were called for a house fire on Red Berry Road in Holly Ridge Estates northeast of Delmar just after 2pm. Delmar firefighters found a two story home engulfed in flames. Crews from Blades, Gumboro, Millsboro, Seaford, Salisbury, Sharptown, Parsonsburg & Pittsville assisted or provided backup.

State Fire Marshal investigators are searching for the cause and origin of the blaze.

There were no reported injuries and damage is estimated at $250,000.