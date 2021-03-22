Fire Heavily Damages Hebron Home

A fire has left a Wicomico County home heavily damaged.

According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office, the blaze broke out late Sunday night at a two-story home on Chestnut Street in Hebron. Two residents got out safely.

Damage is estimated at $85,000 to the home and its contents.

The blaze started in a bathroom, and the cause is still under investigation. Smoke alarms were present but did not activate, according to fire investigators.

Members of the Hebron Volunteer Fire Department had the fire under control in about 35 minutes.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact the Salisbury office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-713-3780.