Fire Heavily Damages House in Viola

The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause and origin of a house fire that occurred in Viola, Delaware yesterday afternoon. They received the report just before 3:00 pm. The Felton Community Fire Company arrived on the scene and saw flames shooting from the house. The blaze heavily damaged the home and sent a 65-year-old woman who lived there to Bayhealth Kent Campus emergency room for a medical evaluation. She was in stable condition. The fire damage is estimated at $75,000.