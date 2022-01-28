Update: Fire Heavily Damages Laurel Apartment Structure

Photo courtesy of Laurel Fire Dept.

UPDATED: 1/28/22 – 1pm – The cause an origin of a fire that destroyed the Rigbie Apartments on North Central Avenue in Laurel Thursday night. Laurel firefighters were called just before 7pm and found smoke and flames coming from the 16 unit, 3 story building. All occupants were able to escape without injury, but 54 current occupants have been displaced. Multiple fire crews from Delaware and Maryland helped to battle the place or provide back up. Damage is estimated at $1-million.

A fire has caused heavy damage to a Laurel apartment building, and several people have been left without a place to live.

According to the Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office, the blaze was reported in the 100-block of North Central Avenue shortly before 7:00 p.m. Thursday night. There have been no reports of any injuries. Everyone was accounted for.

Laurel Volunteer Firefighters were joined by members of nearly all Western Sussex fire companies and a few from Maryland in fighting the fire at the Rigbie Apartments, a former hotel building.

Affected residents were reunited at the fire hall where the Red Cross was working to get them into shelters.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, as is a damage assessment.

According to the Laurel Fire Department, donations have poured in, and any future assistance is being handled by the Good Ole Boy Foundation.

(Update)

According to the Laurel Fire Department, 11 of 16 apartment units in the building were occupied. 35 residents were evacuated. A shelter was established at the Laurel Fire Department Banquet Hall.

The structure is said to be a total loss.