Fire Heavily Damages Salisbury Home

Russell Avenue, Salisbury / Image courtesy Maryland State Fire Marshal

Firefighters in Salisbury were called for a house fire at Russell and North Pinehurst Avenues just before 10 Sunday morning. Crews arriving at the scene found fire showing from the two story home. State Fire Marshal investigators say the fire began in the living room – the cause remains under investigation.

Two cats and a dog died in the fire and two firefighters suffered minor injuries. They were treated at a local hospital and released. Fire officials say the home is owned by Salisbury University Coach Jim Berkman.

Damage is estimated at $250,000.