Fire Heavily Damages Vessel At Yacht Basin In Dorchester Co.

A 39-foot boat at the Cambridge Yacht Basin went up in flames late Thursday.

According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire was discovered Thursday night shortly before 11:00 by someone who was passing by. It took firefighters about one hour to bring the blaze under control. No injuries were reported. Damage is estimatedat $185,000.

Cambridge Police and Natural Resources Police are also involved in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Salisbury office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-713-3780.