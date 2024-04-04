Fire Hydrants in Rehoboth Beach to be Flushed Next Week

Fire hydrants in ocean blocks across the City of Rehoboth Beach will be flushed next week to help ensure water quality and remove mineral deposits that may occur in water distribution pipes. City officials say impacted customers may experience low water pressure or discolored water. They ask that you avoid running the washing machine or dishwasher on the day your area is flushed. If you experience discolored water, run cold water using an outside spigot or bathtub spigot until the water runs clear. The schedule for hydrant flushing next week is as follows:

Monday: Wilmington Avenue to Laurel Street

Tuesday: New Castle to Prospect Street

Wednesday: Maryland Avenue to Grenoble Place