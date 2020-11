An early morning fire resulted in traffic closures on Route 1 in the Five Points area Thursday.

Route 1 (Coastal Highway) was closed southbound in the area of Tulip Drive. It has since reopened.

The fire was reported shortly before 5:00 a.m. in a structure along Coastal Highway. Reportedly it started in the basement of a residential structure in the strip of commercial businesses.

WGMD will have more details as soon as they are available.