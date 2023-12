Hammond Street fire, Easton / Image courtesy MD State Fire Marshal

A fire at a home on Hammond Street in Easton on December 1st is under investigation by the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s office. The fire broke out just after 9:30pm in a single story home. It took Easton Firefighters an hour to bring the fire under control. A family dog died in the fire.

Officials ask anyone with information on this fire to contact 410-822-7609.