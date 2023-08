Image courtesy MD State Fire Marshal

Fruitland fire crews were called for a structure fire on Flower Hill Church Road in Eden just after 1:30 Friday afternoon. Firefighters arriving at the scene found a single story family dwelling with a smoke alarm present and activated. The fire was brought under control in about 90 minutes – the cause is under investigation however, State Fire Marshal officials say the fire began in the attic.

Damage is estimated at $220,000.