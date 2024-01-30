Fire in West Ocean City Under Investigation

Images courtesy Ocean City Fire Department

Ocean City firefighters were called to a structure fire just after 5am on Stephen Decatur Highway. Crews arriving at the scene found smoke and fire coming from a pole barn at the rear of the property which housed a recreational vehicle. Fire investigators say the structure and recreational vehicle inside are a total loss.

Worcester County Fire Marshal is investigating, but have not yet determined the cause and origin of the fire. Anyone with additional information regarding the fire is asked to contact the Fire Marshal’s Office at 410-632-5666 or the Maryland Arson Hotline at 800-492-7529, you can remain anonymous.