Fire In Whaleyville Leaves 1 Person Dead

One person is dead following a house fire in Whaleyville.

According to the Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office, a neighbor reported that a fire had broken out in the 11,500-block of Sheppard’s Crossing Road Monday afternoon at 2:38 p.m. The neighbor went inside and rescued the occupant, but members of the Berlin Volunteer Fire Company found a female victim and attempted to resuscitate her. That person, who is not yet identified, died of her injuries at a local hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Members of the Showell, Ocean Pines, Bishopville and Willards fire departments responded to assist Berlin firefighters, The Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office was assisted by the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Worcester County Bureau of Investigation.



