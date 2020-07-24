Fire Leaves Cambridge Townhome In Ruins

A fire in Dorchester County has left a townhome heavily damaged.

According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office, the blaze started in a garage on Wood Duck Drive in Cambridge late Thursday morning. A neighbor discovered the fire.

The two-story wood frame townhome was heavily damaged. No one was injured.

The occupants as well as residents of a neighboring unit are being assisted by the American Red Cross with their shelter needs.

Damage is estimated at $100,000 to the structure and $40,000 to the contents. An unspecified electrical issue was the likely cause of the fire.