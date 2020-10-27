Fire Marshal Says Magnolia House Fire Was Electrical

An electrical problem was the cause of a house fire in Magnolia that resulted in a brief “mayday” when a firefighter fell through a floor into the basement.

The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office also says Sunday’s fire in Jonathan’s Landing caused about $200,000 damage, and several pets perished in the blaze.

A firefighter was quickly rescued from the basement and was evaluated at the scene but did not require hospital treatment.

Members of the Magnolia Fire Company, Camden-Wyoming, Little Creek, Bowers, Dover and Kent County EMS all responded.

Residents of the home were not there at the time. The Red Cross is offering them assistance.