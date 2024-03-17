Fire Near Georgetown Saturday Under Investigation

A mobile home near Georgetown was damaged by fire Saturday afternoon and two people hospitalized. Georgetown firefighters were called Paradise Street in the Homestead Mobile Home Park just before 4pm and found smoke showing from the mobile home. State Fire Marshal investigators say one victim was removed in cardiac arrest and is in serious condition – a second victim was treated and released. Several fire companies provided assistance or back up.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation – and damage is estimated at $25,000.