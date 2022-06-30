Fire Officials: Don’t Blow It With Fireworks Safety

The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office reminds Delawareans to play it safe as Independence Day approaches.

Most consumer fireworks are illegal to possess and use. Also, sparklers and other novelty items may be set off on July 4th only.

Fireworks that launch into the air and explode are illegal in The First State. Firecrackers and bottle rockets are prohibited. Only licensed professionals are allowed to set off aerial fireworks.

The fire marshal recommends that fireworks be left to the professionals. You can find a list of displays that are taking place across Delmarva at www.thetalkofdelmarva.com

