Fire Officials Investigate Arson at In-Ground Pool in Talbot County

An investigation is underway into a fire that was intentionally set around midnight at an in-ground pool located on a vacant property on Skipton Cordova Road, Cordova in Talbot County. The fire caused an estimated $5,000 in damages to the pool. Multiple individuals were seen fleeing from the vacant property at the time of the fire. Anyone with information regarding this fire should contact the Upper Eastern Regional Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-819-3500.