Fire Officials: Leave Fireworks To The Pros

Fireworks are nothing to play around with…

The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office reminded Delawareans and visitors this week that sparklers and ground-based novelty items can be purchased by someone 18 or older for 30 days up to and including July 4th, and can only be used on July 4th.

Delaware code prohibits possession, sale and use of most fireworks. Any firework that shoots into the air is illegal including firecrackers, bottle rockets, Roman candles and others.

Fire officials emphasize that fireworks should be left to the professionals, and there are a number of public displays to attend.

“The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal reminds all citizens and visitors of Delaware that fireworks can cause serious injuries or death. Projectiles from exploded fireworks can cause eye injuries, burns, and amputations of fingers. Each year, thousands of people were treated in the nation’s hospitals for injuries related to the use of fireworks. Most injuries occur around the July Fourth holiday,” according to the Fire Marshal’s Office.

“Penalties for the misuse of fireworks or possession of illegal fireworks are misdemeanors subject to a fine. Damage or injuries caused by using fireworks can result in felony charges. Explosives mislabeled as “Fireworks” are subject to felony charges.”

For more information, please CLICK HERE

