Fire on Stage Road in Delmar Under Investigation

Fire broke out just after 11 Thursday night at the former Wells Appliance building on Stage Road near Delmar. The fire was called in by a passerby. Crews from multiple departments provided help or back up. The fire was brought under control just before midnight and crews were cleared from the scene around 1:30am. Fire officials say the fire began inside the building – the cause remains under investigation. Damage is estimated at $30,000. Fire officials ask anyone with information on the fire to contact them at 410-713-3780.