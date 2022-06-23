Fire Scorches Mobile Home In Angola Beach Estates; One Firefighter Treated

A mobile home went up in flames in Angola Beach Estates Wednesday night.

Members of the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company responded to the blaze on Talbot Drive Wednesday at about 9:40 p.m. The resident of the home was safely outside.

One firefighter suffered a minor medical emergency and was transported to a local hospital. The fire was put out and contained to one mobile home.

Members of the Lewes Fire Department, Indian River Volunteer Fire Company and Sussex County EMS also assisted at the scene.

The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire.