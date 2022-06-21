Fire Set At Abandoned Salisbury Property For Second Time

A fire at an abandoned, two-story multi-family dwelling in Salisbury is under investigation. It is the second suspected arson at the property in the past year.

The fire in the 600-block of East Church Street was controlled in about five minutes after someone who was passing by discovered the fire at the back exterior of the structure Sunday at 5:00 p.m.

No one was injured, and damage was limited to $600.

Anyone with information about the incendiary fire is asked to contact Maryland Deputy State Fire Marshals at 410-713-3780.