Fire, Sprinkler Activation Impact Some Operations At Talbot Co. Courthouse

Talbot County government has issued this announcement:

“The Talbot County Finance Office, Talbot County Circuit Court, Clerk of Court and Register of Wills Offices will be closed on Monday, December 20, 2021. All Circuit Court cases for Monday, December 20, 2021 will be postponed. Problem Solving Court cases for Monday, December 20, 2021 will be cancelled.”

A fire Sunday reportedly started in a computer, and while Easton firefighters quickly put it out the building’s sprinkler system was activated, causing some water damage.

“The South Wing of the Courthouse including the offices of Administrative Services, County Council Office, County Manager’s Office, County Attorney’s Office and Information Technology will be open as normal on Monday, December 20, 2021,” Talbot County Government stated.