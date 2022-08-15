Fire Sweeps Through Trailer, Storage Building in Parsonsburg

A small enclosed trailer and a wood-frame storage building in Parsonsburg have been heavily damaged by a fire.

According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire on Blueberry Lane broke out Saturday night shortly before 11:00. Someone who was passing by reported the fire.

Members of the Pittsville Volunteer Fire Department had the fire under control in about 30 minutes. Damage is estimated at $70,000 in all to the structures and contents.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Lower Eastern Region Office of the State Fire Marshal at 1-800-525-3124.