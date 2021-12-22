Fire Tears Through Apartment In Long Neck
December 22, 2021/
A fire Wednesday at about noon heavily damaged an occupied apartment building in the 32,000-block of Shoppes at Long Neck Boulevard.
Members of the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company encountered smoke and flames coming from the structure. All of the occupants got out safely. Mutual aid companies also assisted at the scene.
According to the Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office, damage is estimated at $50,000. The cause of the fire is under investigation.