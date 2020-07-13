Fire Tears Through Kitchen At Rehoboth Home

A kitchen fire broke out over the weekend at a home on Fleming Circle in The Keys of Marsh Harbor.

Members of the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company encountered heavy fire and smoke conditions throughout the one-story home Saturday afternoon. Occupants got out safely.

The fire was essentially knocked down in about 15 minutes, but firefighters also dealt with lingering hot spots.

Lewes, Indian River and Milton firefighters also responded. The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.